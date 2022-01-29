6,790 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $101.52 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $137.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.39.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

