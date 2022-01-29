GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. GCM Grosvenor reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. 419,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,608. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 305,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

