Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 50,595 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Chevron by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 10,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $4,248,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,883 shares of company stock worth $66,189,185. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.