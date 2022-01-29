Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 59,552 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.22, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

