GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter.

DWAS stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03.

