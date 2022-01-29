Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

