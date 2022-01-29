Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
