Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.