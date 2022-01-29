First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,621. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

