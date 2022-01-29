Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 540,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,410. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.