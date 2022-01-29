Analysts Anticipate Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proterra will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter.

PTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Proterra stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Proterra has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Proterra by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Proterra by 220.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

