-$0.69 EPS Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 17.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 214,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.