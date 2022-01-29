Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $177.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

