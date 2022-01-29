Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.66 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

