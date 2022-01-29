Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 61,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

