Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BERY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 633,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.