George Kaiser Family Foundation Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

George Kaiser Family Foundation trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 12.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.