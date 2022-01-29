Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

