Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 251,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 176,093 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,164,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 248,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of CGNX opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

