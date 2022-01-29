Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.14 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.