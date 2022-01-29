Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,471 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $331,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.68.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

