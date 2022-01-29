Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 258,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.