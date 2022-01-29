Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys 82,905 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 16.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $35,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,356,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

KWEB opened at $34.09 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.

