612 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $441.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
