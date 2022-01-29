612 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $441.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

