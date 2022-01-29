JSF Financial LLC Buys 243 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

RSG opened at $126.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

