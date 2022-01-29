BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 166,566 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $126,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

NYSE:CM opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

