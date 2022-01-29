$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

CCI stock traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,209. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

