Zacks: Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.90. 575,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average is $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $208.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

