Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 298,879 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $91,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

AMGN opened at $229.14 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

