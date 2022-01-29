Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,753,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 82,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,300,000 after purchasing an additional 283,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

NYSE BG opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

