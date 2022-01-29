Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $111,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 472,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.