Sculptor Capital LP Takes $590,000 Position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,745,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,142,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,932,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS).

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.