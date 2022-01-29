Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 87,100 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

