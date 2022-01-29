Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

