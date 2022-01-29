Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.8125 per share. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

