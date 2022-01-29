Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.27 and a 200 day moving average of $369.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

