Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.70. 2,316,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.