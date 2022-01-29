Cpwm LLC Buys 39 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $442.09 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.85.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

