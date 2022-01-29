Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Associated Banc worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 70.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 36.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB opened at $23.97 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

