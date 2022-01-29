Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 201.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AdvanSix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $41.15 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

