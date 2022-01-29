The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS SMUUY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

About Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

