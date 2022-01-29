The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS SMUUY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

