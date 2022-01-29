Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Expands By 951.8%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 951.8% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
HLPPY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 36,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
About Hang Lung Properties
