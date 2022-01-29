Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Expands By 951.8%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 951.8% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HLPPY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 36,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

