Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 591,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCRDU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRDU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

