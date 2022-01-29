Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6,125.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,430 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Element Solutions by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 560,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $21.88 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.