General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of General American Investors worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General American Investors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

