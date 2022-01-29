15,540 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

SPHQ stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.