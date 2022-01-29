Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of APi Group worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in APi Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in APi Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after buying an additional 706,440 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

