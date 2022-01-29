Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 455,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000.

NASDAQ ARGUU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. Argus Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.64.

