Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0021 (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $390.04 million and $52.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.93 or 0.06766311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,604.24 or 0.99901299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 183,937,691,871 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

