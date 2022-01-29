Olstein Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.