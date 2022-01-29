Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $154.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

